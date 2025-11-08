Bruce Thornton scores career-high 38 to lead Ohio State over Purdue For Wayne 94-68

John Mobley Jr. hit 5 of 9 from beyond the arc and scored 19 for Ohio State. Christoph Tilly pitched in with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Mikale Stevenson led the Mastodons (0-2) with 21 points. DeAndre Craig Jr. added 18 points and Darius Duffy scored 10.

Mobley, Thornton and Tilly did all the scoring as Ohio State jumped out to a 24-7 lead in the first 7:40. Stevenson hit a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left to get Purdue Fort Wayne within 45-30 at halftime.

Deandre Craig cut the Mastodons' deficit to 57-50 on a layup with 12:36 left to play, but Devin Royal and Thornton answered with back-to-back 3-pointers and the Buckeyes cruised from there.

Ohio State sank 34 of 51 shots overall (66.7%), including 16 of 28 from distance (57.1%). The Mastodons shot 44.1% overall and 22.7% from 3-point range (5 of 22).

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball