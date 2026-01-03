Bruce Thornton scores 20, moves up Ohio State scoring list in Buckeyes' 80-73 victory over Rutgers

Devin Royal finished with 16 points and four assists, while John Mobley Jr. scored 12 with four assists for Ohio State.

Reserve Tariq Francis had 17 points to lead the Scarlet Knights (7-7, 0-3). Dylan Grant scored 14.

Francis hit two 3-pointers and scored 15 to help Rutgers take a 41-37 lead into halftime. Reserve Brandon Noel scored all 14 of his points before the break for Ohio State — on 5-for-5 shooting from the floor and a 4-for-4 effort at the free-throw line.

Francis hit a jumper to begin the second half, but Royal dunked, Thornton hit a jumper and Mobley sank a 3-pointer to cap a 7-0 run as Ohio State took a 44-43 lead with 17:26 remaining.

Grant answered with a 3-pointer, but Mobley hit another 3 to spark an 8-1 run and Ohio State led 55-47 with 14 minutes left.

Kaden Powers' fastbreak dunk gave the Scarlet Knights a 61-60 lead with nine minutes to go. There were five lead changes and two ties until Royal's three-point play put Ohio State up 70-67 and the Buckeyes led over the final 5:23.

Up next

Ohio State: Hosts No. 13 Nebraska on Monday.

Rutgers: Hosts Oregon on Monday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball