Browns WR Marquise Goodwin to miss start of training camp with blood clots in legs, lungs

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin will miss the start of his first training camp with Cleveland due to blood clots in his legs and lungs.

Goodwin signed a free agent deal with the club in February, giving quarterback Deshaun Watson a much-needed deep threat. The 32-year-old Goodwin dealt with discomfort in his legs and shortness of breath during spring practices. A checkup revealed the blood clots.

“It was really alarming at first because I’ve experienced injury throughout my career, but it’s never been anything like this that could turn into something detrimental if it’s not taken care of,” Goodwin said in a statement released by the team.

“It was frightening at first, but now I’m at ease with it. I’ve prayed and just given it over to God. It’s out of my control, and the only thing I can control is my effort and attitude and how I approach each day moving forward.”

Goodwin was with Seattle last season. He's played in 102 NFL games and recorded 187 receptions for 3,023 yards and 18 touchdowns. The Browns are counting on him to stretch defenses and expected him to be in their rotation along with Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Goodwin was drafted in the third round by Buffalo in 2013. He spent four seasons with the Bills before playing three seasons in San Francisco.

The team did not say when Goodwin can resume football activities. He plans to attend training camp, which opens Saturday in West Virginia.

“It’s really an unfortunate deal we have to deal with, but we need to deal with it in the proper fashion," he said. "The Browns are doing everything in their power to support me through it by allowing me to be around the team, on the field and in meetings.

“I’m grateful for that, and hopefully this thing gets back under control and I can feel my body and what I need to feel so I can help this team make this run.”

