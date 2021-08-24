springfield-news-sun logo
Browns WR Davis suspended 2 games by NFL

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Davion Davis celebrates after making a reception for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguarsduring the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Davion Davis celebrates after making a reception for a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguarsduring the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
31 minutes ago
Browns wide receiver Davion Davis has been suspended two games by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns wide receiver Davion Davis has been suspended two games by the NFL for violating the league's policy on substance abuse.

Davis, whose emergence this summer has put him in position to win a roster spot, will have to miss Cleveland's first two regular-season games. He can be with the team for the rest of the preseason and play in Sunday's exhibition finale against Atlanta.

Davis will be eligible to return to the active roster on Sept. 20, a day after the Browns host Houston in their home opener.

The league suspension stems from a driving under the influence charge Davis got while he was with the Minnesota Vikings in 2019. The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to careless driving.

The Browns signed Davis in July.

The 5-foot-11 Davis leads Cleveland's receivers with 101 yards through two games. He made a leaping touchdown catch in the exhibition opener at Jacksonville and has continued to shine during practices.

Davis was arrested in Minnesota on Oct. 26, 2019, two days after his NFL debut for the Vikings. He was initially stopped for speeding when a state trooper saw signs of alcohol impairment and arrested Davis on suspicion of driving while impaired.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Davion Davis, right, makes a catch for a touchdown over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) and defensive back Jarrod Wilson (25) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Davion Davis, right, makes a catch for a touchdown over Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell (32) and defensive back Jarrod Wilson (25) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

