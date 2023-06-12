Browns' Winfrey has assault charged dismissed after he completed diversion program

Winfrey has had a turbulent tenure with Cleveland since the Browns drafted him in the fourth round in 2022 out of Oklahoma. He was disciplined by the team as a rookie last season on at least two occasions, and Winfrey acknowledged he needed to mature as a professional.

Last week, Winfrey and cornerback Greg Newsome II were robbed at gunpoint by six masked men in downtown Cleveland outside a nightclub. Neither player was hurt in the incident, which remains under investigation.