Browns waive punter Jamie Gillan, aka "The Scottish Hammer"

Nicknamed the “Scottish Hammer,” Gillan was let go on Wednesday as the Browns began getting ready for Saturday's game at Green Bay while slowly getting players back from a COVID-19 outbreak.

Gillan had been one of nearly two dozen players on the team's COVID-19 reserve list. He had recently been replaced by veteran Dustin Colquitt, who was signed two days before Cleveland's game against Baltimore on Dec. 12 and has played the past two games.