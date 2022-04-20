Browns unwilling to make Mayfield's messy situation worse

Cleveland selected him with the first pick in 2018. And while he set passing records as a rookie and led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 to end a long drought, his stay was marked by inconsistent play and unnecessary drama.

Mayfield played most of last season with a shoulder injury that required offseason surgery. While he was recovering, the Browns said their expectation was to bring him back as their starter before they decided to pursue Watson, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen female massage therapists in Texas.

Cleveland sent six draft picks, including three first-rounders, to Houston for Watson and then signed him to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract.

Mayfield felt betrayed by the Browns and said on a podcast last week that the team wasn't honest with him about their plans and he felt “disrespected, 100%.”

Asked for his reaction, Stefanski again chose to steer clear of mentioning Mayfield.

“I’m not going to get into the specifics of those type of things,” he said. "It really is a unique situation and we’ll just work through it.”

Trading Mayfield is complicated for Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry. The 27-year-old QB is due to make $18.8 million this season after the Browns exercised his fifth-year option.

That's a lot for any team to take on for a former starter who may have to revive his career as a backup.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL