Browns trade up, select ND's Owusu-Koramoah in 2nd round

The Browns also received the No. 113 pick in the deal with Carolina.

On Thursday night, with Cleveland at center stage as host of this year's draft, the Browns drafted Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II with the No. 26 pick. Newsome's selection gives the defense needed depth in its secondary, and the ultra-confident 20-year-old is expected to compete for a starting job with Greedy Williams this summer.

After he was picked, Newsome was contacted by Williams, who continues to recover from a nerve injury in his shoulder that kept him out last season.

“That just tells you who Greedy is as a person,” said Newsome. "I don’t know him, but he’s a guy who just wants the best for the team. He’ll do whatever he can do for the team to win and that’s definitely somebody I want to connect to.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Fans gather near the NFL Draft Theatre, during the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Football fans watch from outside the NFL Draft Theatre during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer) Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer