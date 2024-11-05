Browns trade DE Za'Darius Smith to Lions needing help after Aidan Hutchinson injury, AP source says

Already looking to rebuild in a disappointing season, the Browns are sending Smith and a seventh-round pick in 2026 to the Lions. In return, Cleveland is getting a fifth-round pick in 2025 and a sixth-round pick in 2026, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the deal.

The teams agreed on the deal hours before the 4 p.m. trade deadline, but Smith's move has been rumored for weeks with the Browns in a tailspin and seeking to acquire draft assets for what appears to be the start of another rebuild.

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry could unload more players as the Browns (2-7) start to think about 2025 and beyond.

The Lions (7-1), on the other hand, are legitimate Super Bowl contenders and needed someone to fill the massive void created on their defensive line after Hutchinson broke his leg on Oct. 13 in a game at Dallas.

After helping the Browns get to the playoffs last season, Smith signed a two-year, $23 million contract in March.

He was initially acquired by Cleveland in 2023 in a trade with Minnesota as the Browns brought him in to help Myles Garrett up front. Smith did as the Browns went 11-6, got a wild-card berth and Garrett was voted the AP Defensive Player of the Year.

But this season hasn't gone as planned and the Browns could make other moves with the postseason no longer realistic.

A three-time Pro Bowler, the 32-year-old Smith gives the Lions experience and a proven pass rusher. Smith has 65 career sacks, including five this season.

Following Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Smith was told there was a report he would be headed to Detroit.

“Oh, that happened?” Smith said to reporters. “See you all.”

Now he's on his way back to the NFC North after spending a year with the Vikings and three with the Green Bay Packers. Smith was initially drafted in the fourth round in 2015 by Baltimore and spent four seasons with the Ravens.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl