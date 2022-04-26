Browns team with gaming giant Bally's as betting partner

"As we continue to work closely with sports betting regulators in our state to ensure a responsible and timely launch, we are excited and confident that our partnership with Bally’s will ultimately offer industry-leading benefits to fans throughout Cleveland and Ohio,” Jenkins said.

The Browns and Bally’s have not yet decided on the location for the stadium betting lounge. Fans who are 21 and older will have access to sports betting on game days while being able to watch games across the league.

In adding Ohio, Bally's will have market access to sports betting in 18 states.

In their release, the Browns and Bally’s reminded fans to bet responsibly and provided information for the National Problem Gambling Helpline (1-800-522-4700).

