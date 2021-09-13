Browns tackle Wills day to day with ankle; OBJ not ready

Hubbard, who is coming back from a season-ending knee injury, will likely stay in the starting lineup while Wills recovers. The Browns play Houston in their home opener on Sunday.

“I thought Hub had some good moments,” Stefanski said when asked about Hubbard. "We called on him in the past to play right tackle, in this case left tackle. He has played inside for us, That's the nature of this game, that sixth man.

“He performed admirably and if Jed is unable to go he'll be the guy who will be in there.”

Meanwhile, star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.'s status remains uncertain.

Beckham was inactive for the opener, delaying a possible debut after his 2020 season ended on Oct. 25 with a tore anterior cruciate ligament against Cincinnati. Beckham has made a quick recovery following surgery.

Beckham has taken part in team drills for two weeks and he seemed on the brink of his return. The Browns listed him as questionable going into the matchup with Kansas City.

However, after Beckham went through pregame warmups Sunday, the Browns ruled him out.

“I wouldn't call it a conservative approach," Stefanski said when asked if the Browns are being overly cautious with Beckham. "I would say we're trying to be appropriate with all this. Ultimately, he's coming off a major surgery and we're going to work through it day by day.

"And when he's ready to play, he'll play.”

___

Caption Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. runs through a drill during NFL football practice Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane