Browns tackle Conklin out 'multiple weeks' with elbow injury

Stefanski said Blake Hance will move into Conklin's starting spot. Hance has been used at guard and tackle the past two seasons because of injuries. He had his hands full against Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt, who finished with 1 1/2 sacks in Pittsburgh's 15-10 win.

It's possible the Browns could try to make a trade before Tuesday's deadline to add depth up front.

Before Conklin went out, Cleveland's offensive line, which is perhaps the team's strength, had been at full power for the first time since Week 1. Conklin and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. have both missed time while center JC Tretter and guards Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller have played every snap.

Stefanski also said safety John Johnson III is “day to day” with a neck stinger suffered Sunday.

The Browns (4-4) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) on Sunday.

