Browns starting CB Newsome out this week with calf injury

Coach Kevin Stefanski opened his Wednesday media briefing by ruling Newsome out against the Vikings (1-2). Stefanski said the 21-year-old starter is “week to week” but that he will not have to go on injured reserve, which would have meant he would miss at least three games.

A first-round draft pick from Northwestern, Newsome has looked comfortable in his first three games as a pro with the Browns (2-1). Stefanski isn't sure when Newsome got hurt in Sunday's win over Chicago. He played in the fourth quarter before leaving the game.