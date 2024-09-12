Browns star Garrett misses practice with foot injury, status for Sunday against Jaguars undetermined

End Za’Darius Smith was also added to the injury list with a back injury.

The injuries to Garrett and Smith are not believed to be serious, and their status for Sunday's game at Jacksonville (01-) won't be known until after Friday's practice.

The NFL's reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year, Garrett had a sack and forced a fumble in Cleveland's 33-17 loss to Dallas in Week 1. Garrett has played in 32 of 33 possible games the past two seasons.

Smith had a sack three tackles against the Cowboys. In his second year with the Browns, Smith hasn't missed a game in two seasons.

It's been a tough week for Cleveland's defense.

On Wednesday, the team placed four defenders — safety Juan Thornhill, tackle Maurice Hurst II and linebackers Tony Fields II and Mohamoud Diabate — on injured reserve. All of them must miss at least four games.

Thornhill had nine tackles in the opener, one of his best games since signing as a free agent with Cleveland before last season.

Rookie cornerback Myles Harden was added to the IR on Thursday.

