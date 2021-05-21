Browns sign rookie DT Togiai, 4th-round pick from Ohio State

"You can never have enough defensive linemen, and we are excited to get him in the mix and see what he can do and compete with the rest of the crew here.”

A native of Idaho, Togiai started seven games and played in 33 for the Buckeyes. He recorded 49 tackles and three sacks.

Togiai is just the fourth player from Ohio State drafted by the Browns since 1999.

