Browns' Shedeur Sanders impressive in NFL preseason debut, tosses 2 TD passes in win over Panthers

“That young (man) looking good out there,” James posted on X. “Keep going UP!!! HEAD down on the grind and HEAD high to the most high.”

The four-time NBA champion followed up with another post, adding “And I don’t wanna hear that ‘It’s only preseason’ bs. Cause if he was out there not going in y’all would be on his (butt) about it! So give credit and grace lames.”

Sanders, a highly-rated draft prospect who endured a dramatic fall into the fifth round in April, entered the game fourth on the Browns depth chart, but was pressed into starting duty because of injuries. His status could change after he led three touchdown drives in nearly three full quarters of action, showing tremendous poise and awareness in the pocket.

“I honestly don’t know and don’t care," Sanders said when asked if he thinks he should move up the depth chart. “I did some good and bad. I know moving forward I won’t do the same mistakes twice whatever the decision is.”

While Sanders played into the third quarter, counterpart Bryce Young had a quick, but effective night for Carolina.

Young played two series and completed 4 of 6 passes for 58 yards, including a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Coker to give Carolina an early 7-0 lead. Coker, who is battling for a roster spot after a solid rookie season, had an impressive night, also hauling in a long pass with one hand while a defender had ahold of one of his arms, although the play was called back on a penalty.

But this night belonged to Sanders.

After failing to score in his first three possessions while facing Carolina’s starters, Sanders began to heat up against the second team in the second quarter.

The Browns caught a break when they recovered a muffed punt return by the Panthers at the Carolina 10.

Two plays later Sanders fired a 7-yard TD strike between two defenders to tie the game in the second quarter. After a couple of nifty runs and throws, Sanders found Davis again over the middle for a 12-yard score to give Cleveland the lead with 1:04 left in the first half.

Davis finished with three catches for 23 yards.

Cleveland stretched its lead to 21-7 in the third quarter when Gage Larvadain scored on a jet sweep from 4 yards out.

Legette, Jenkins get tossed

Panthers second-year wide receiver Xavier Legette had a short night after getting ejected early in the first quarter when he threw several punches at Browns cornerback Rayshawn Jenkins after the two got locked up in a block well after the completion of a play.

Jenkins, who eventually ripped off Legette’s helmet, was also ejected from the game.

Up next

Browns: Visit Philadelphia on Aug. 16.

Panthers: Visit Houston on Aug. 16.

