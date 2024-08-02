Browns running back D'Onta Foreman out of hospital, with team after hard hit to head in practice

A team spokesman said Foreman was released from the hospital. He will travel with the Browns back to Ohio on Friday.

Foreman never lost feeling in his extremities after taking a direct blow to the head. He was wearing a padded, protective Guardian Cap over his helmet. The Browns' medical staff immobilized Foreman on the field as a precaution before he was flown to the medical center 80 miles away.

“Scary, thank God he's OK,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday.

The Browns signed Foreman as a free agent in March to give them some depth as star Nick Chubb works his way back from a season-ending knee injury.

Foreman has also played for Houston, Tennessee, Carolina and Chicago. He's rushed for 2,326 yards and 14 career touchdowns.

