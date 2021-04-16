Browns release veteran DT Richardson in salary-cap move

It's not yet known if the Browns asked Richardson to restructure his contract or if he'd be willing to re-sign for less money.

Shortly after the move was made official, Richardson posted a goodbye to Cleveland fans on his Instagram account.

“It was just starting to feel like home,” Richardson wrote as the caption to a photo of him on the field. “Dawg Pound I had a great time....#til next time.”

Richardson's loss leaves the Browns thin on the interior of their line as the team chose not to re-sign tackle Larry Ogunjobi this winter. The team signed veteran Malik Jackson to a one-year contract in free agency and is counting on Andrew Billings to return after he opted out in 2020. Jordan Elliott played sparingly as a rookie last season.

Primarily a run stopper, the 6-foot-3, 294-pound Richardson finished with 64 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks last year as the Browns earned a wild-card berth.

A first-round pick of the Jets, he was the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2013. Richardson spent four seasons with New York and one each with Seattle and Minnesota before signing with the Browns.

The 30-year-old Richardson was solid against the run and considered a leader for the Browns' young defense. He was voted the team's Dino Lucarelli Good Guy Award winner by local writers in 2019 for his cooperation with the media.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry has revamped Cleveland's defense this offseason with the signings of Clowney, safety John Johnson III, cornerback Troy Hill, end Takk McKinely and Jackson.

Richardson's departure could mean the Browns will address their interior line depth in the upcoming NFL draft. Cleveland currently has the No. 26 overall pick.

