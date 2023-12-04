Browns receiver Amari Cooper ruled out vs. Rams with concussion

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Cleveland wide receiver Amari Cooper was ruled out for the second half of the Browns' game against the Los Angeles Rams with a concussion.
Cooper, who entered the game leading the Browns in receiving yards (765) and was second in catches (47), left in the second quarter. He had three catches for 34 yards on Sunday.
Cooper's absence left one fewer receiving option for Joe Flacco, who was making his first start as Cleveland's quarterback. Flacco was signed on Nov. 20 to the practice squad and was elevated this week after Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffered a concussion in last week's loss at Denver.
