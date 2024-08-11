Browns reacquire center Nick Harris in trade from Seattle for 6th-round draft pick in 2026

Harris was drafted by the Browns in 2020. He spent three seasons with Cleveland, missing all of 2022 after suffering a knee injury in the preseason opener. The 25-year-old signed a one-year deal as a free agent with the Seahawks in March.

The Browns sent a sixth-round draft pick in 2026 to Seattle in exchange for Harris and a seventh-round pick in 2026.

Wypler was No. 2 on Cleveland’s depth chart behind starter Ethan Pocic. Wypler was carted off the field in the first half against the Packers and coach Kevin Stefanski said the second-year lineman from Ohio State will have surgery.

Last week, the Seahawks agreed to terms on a one-year contract with center Connor Williams, who has played for Dallas and Miami and is expected to be in Seattle on Monday. Harris had been competing with Olu Oluwatimi.

