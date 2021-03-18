Browns re-signing returner JoJo Natson, LB Walker visiting

The Browns continue to look for help on defense, and Thursday they're hosting free agent linebacker Anthony Walker, who spent the past four seasons with Indianapolis. He's started 46 games over the past three seasons.

Walker is a possible replacement for B.J. Goodson, who is a free agent; it's not yet known if the Browns will re-sign him. He was solid in his first season with Cleveland, handling the defensive signal calls for coordinator Joe Woods.

Defense is a priority this offseason for general manager Andrew Berry, and since Monday the team has agreed to contracts with safety John Johnson III and defensive end Takk McKinley. The team has also re-signed linebacker Malcolm Smith, a Super Bowl MVP for Seattle in 2014.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL