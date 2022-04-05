Browns re-sign K Chase McLaughlin, faltered at end of 2021

After choosing not to tender McLaughlin as a restricted free agent last month, Cleveland re-signed the kicker on Tuesday and could have him back for a second season after an up-and-down first one.

McLaughlin made 16 of 21 field-goal attempts last season, but his struggles down the stretch — 4 of 9 in his last five games — had the Browns looking for other options. They don't have a better one to this point, so they're bringing back the 26-year-old to compete for the job.