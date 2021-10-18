Browns RB Hunt out "weeks" with calf injury, Mayfield TBD

Following Sunday's game, Mayfield said “absolutely” when asked if he would come back on a short week and play.

Stefanski didn't seem as confident, and said he'll know more on Tuesday. Case Keenum is Mayfield's backup.

Mayfield has been dealing with a partially torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder suffered in Week 3 against the Houston Texans. Mayfield got hurt when he tried to make a tackle after throwing an interception.

Mayfield led the NFL in completion percentage through two games, but he hasn't been the same since getting hurt. He had three turnovers in the 37-14 pummeling by the Cardinals.

Also, Browns rookie starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah could be headed to injured reserve with a high ankle sprain sustained in Sunday's loss.

Cleveland has been hit hard by injuries in the first half of the season. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is also dealing with a shoulder issue after being forced out Sunday. The Browns were also missing starting tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. against the Cardinals. Their status for the Broncos is not yet known.

Caption Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) is carted off the field after an injury during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) Credit: David Richard Credit: David Richard