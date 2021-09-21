Browns put Landry on IR, receiver will miss at least 3 games

Because of his injury, the five-time Pro Bowler's streak of catching at least two passes ended at 111 straight games — the fourth-longest streak in history. Landry has six receptions for 80 yards and two rushes for 13 yards and a touchdown in 2021.

Landry is one of Cleveland's team leaders, and his absence will be felt on and off the field.

While Landry won't be available, the Browns could get back star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. this week when they host the Chicago Bears. Beckham hasn't played since injuring his knee on Oct. 25 and undergoing season-ending surgery.

Beckham has been inactive for Cleveland's first two games, but signs are pointing to him making his season debut this week.

