Browns place star RB Nick Chubb on PUP list as he recovers from serious knee injury and surgeries

While Chubb was the biggest name on the PUP list, he wasn't alone. Starting offensive tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. were also placed there along with defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson due to knee injuries.

Conklin suffered a season-ending injury in the 2023 opener.

Chubb's season ended a week later with a grotesque injury on a carry near the goal line against Pittsburgh. The 28-year-old sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament and other damage to the same knee he hurt while playing at Georgia.

It's not known when Chubb will be ready to play, but the Browns are betting he'll be back at some point this season. Chubb has rushed for 6,511 yards and scored 48 touchdowns in his five-plus seasons with Cleveland.

Not surprisingly, Chubb has pushed himself to get back and was recently seen squatting nearly 600 pounds in a viral video.

Chubb spoke to reporters for the first time since the injury in June and expressed confidence he'll be back as good as ever.

The team restructured Chubb’s contract in April. He was entering his final year of a three-year, $36.6 million deal he signed in 2021. Chubb agreed to take a salary cut but can earn back money through incentives.

The Browns also placed cornerback Greg Newsome II (hamstring) and running back Nyheim Hines (knee) on the active/non-football injury (NFI) list. All the injured players remain on the roster and can return to the field once they pass a physical.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl