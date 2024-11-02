Browns place LB Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve. CB Denzel Ward cleared from concussion protocol

Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will miss at least four games after being placed on injured reserve with a neck injury sustained in a violent collision last week
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) is checked on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) is checked on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/David Richard)
news
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will miss at least four games after being placed on injured reserve Saturday with a neck injury sustained in a violent collision last week.

Cleveland's leading tackler, Owusu-Koramoah had to be immobilized and carted off the field in the third quarter when he took the brunt of a big hit while tackling Ravens running back Derrick Henry. Owusu-Koramoah was hospitalized overnight.

He was at the team's facility this week, and coach Kevin Stefanski said Owusu-Koramoah, who will turn 25 on Monday, was doing well. However, he'll be out for four games — and maybe longer — after going on IR.

A second-round pick in 2021, Owusu-Koramoah has 61 tackles, including 10 for loss. He has three sacks and Cleveland's only interception.

The Browns (2-6) got some good news heading into Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) as top cornerback Denzel Ward was cleared from the concussion protocol. The three-time Pro Bowler suffered his sixth documented concussion last week and only returned to practice on Friday.

The team said Ward will have no injury designation.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) cuts past Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6)\ during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Haitian group elevates Trump, Vance complaint to Ohio Supreme Court
2
UPDATE: Clark County sheriff’s commander speaks after ‘won’t help...
3
Road construction on South Yellow Springs to impact some voters on...
4
Tecumseh schools’ performance on state report card result of growth...
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases