Browns open training camp with rookie running back Judkins' status undetermined

“These are things that we take very, very, very seriously. I know you guys will talk to (general manager) Andrew (Berry) tomorrow, but I don’t have much to add on that situation,” Stefanski said on Wednesday before the Browns held their first practice of camp.

A Broward County judge found probable cause for the misdemeanor charge in a hearing on July 12. Judkins was released after he posted $2,500 bond. The judge ordered Judkins not to be in contact with the alleged victim and no access to firearms.

Judkins was the 36th overall pick in the April draft after rushing for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns at Ohio State last season.

Cleveland selected Judkins hoping he could become the team’s lead running back after Nick Chubb signed with the Houston Texans. The Browns also drafted Dylan Sampson in the fourth round and still have Jerome Ford on the roster after he rushed for 565 yards and averaged 5.4 yards per carry last season.

Judkins and Cincinnati defensive end Shemar Stewart (the 17th overall pick) are the NFL's only unsigned draft picks.

Stefanski did say it was possible the Browns could add another running back depending on Judkins' future status.

Last year, Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. — the team's second-round pick in 2024 — was arrested during training camp on a domestic violence charge. He pleaded his case down to disorderly conduct but was placed on the commissioner's exempt list following the incident and suspended five games by the NFL.

Hall is opening training camp this year on the physically unable to perform list after suffering a knee injury in last season's final game at Baltimore.

“The league mandates a certain amount of education in all areas, certainly in this area, and we decide to go above and beyond that and we will continue to do that,” Stefanski said. “If there’s more ways that we can reach players in any area in area of education, we’ll continue to look at that.”

The biggest storyline of training camp and the three preseason games will be the four-way quarterback competition between Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

After Deshaun Watson ruptured his Achilles tendon for the second time in three months in January, Cleveland acquired Pickett in a trade from Philadelphia in March and signed Flacco in April. It drafted Gabriel in the third round and then moved up in the fifth round to take Sanders.

Stefanski did not give a timeline for when he would like to make a decision on who will be the starter in the Sept. 7 opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I think with all things depth chart, certainly quarterback, I have a plan that’s in pencil and we have to take in information every single day, take in how guys are handling certain situations and then adjust from there,” he said.

“I think the big thing for me is putting our guys in position where we can evaluate them. I think they did a great job in the spring. All four of those guys will continue to put them in some situations, but ultimately we’d love to make a decisions sooner than later.”

With most of the attention on quarterback, veteran guard Joel Bitonio is hoping the Browns can bounce back after finishing 3-14 last season after making the playoffs in 2023.

“I understand why the outside world wants to write us off because it makes sense from what you’re looking at the year before,” Bitonio said. “I think honestly every NFL team goes into training camp knowing they have a chance. We have a majority of our team back from two years ago when we went 11-6 and made the playoffs.”

