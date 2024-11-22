Browns' Newsome calls Steelers' Pickens "fake tough guy" after scuffle on last play of Cleveland win

Pittsburgh wide receiver George Pickens had to be restrained from going after Cleveland cornerback Greg Newsome III after dragging him out of the back of the end zone on the last play by pulling hm by the helmet.

As the Steelers attempted to complete a Hail Mary in a 24-19 loss, Pickens ran down field and didn't appear to go after Russell Wilson's pass while being boxed out by Newsome. Pickens yanked at Newsome's helmet and the pair wound up next to the restraining wall.

TV cameras caught Pickens being held back from going after Newsome, who didn't hold back any words after the game.

“He’s a fake tough guy,” Newsome said. “He does a lot of that. The antics and stuff. Yeah, he didn’t even go up for the ball. He was just trying to do WrestleMania with me the whole time. So that’s what happened at the end.”

There could be some carryover when the AFC North rivals meet again on Dec. 8 in Pittsburgh.

Earlier this season, Pickens was fined $10,230 for grabbing the face mask of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis in the final seconds.

Pickens didn't comment on the incident with Newsome, but felt the Browns caught a break with the weather.

“Conditions played a huge, huge part in today’s game,” said Pickens, who finished with four catches for 48 yards. "I don’t really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. I think the conditions really saved them.”

Newsome felt the Steelers thought they could push the Browns around.

“I don’t think they respected us,” he said. “I don’t think a lot of teams respect us, so for us to come out here on Thursday night football and get a win was huge for us.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl