Browns' Myles Garrett sends message to Steelers and T.J. Watt with 3 first-half sacks

After Garrett ended the half with his third sack of Wilson, Browns teammate Ogbo Okoronkow mimicked putting a crown on Garrett's helmet.

It was the kind of dominant performance Garrett had numerous times last season, when he was voted the league's top defensive player over Watt, the Pittsburgh edge rusher who had more sacks and seemed to have an issue with finishing second. Watt won the award in 2021.

On the night Garrett received the award, Watt posted on social media, “Nothing I’m not used to.” The post received 5.5 million views.

Garrett responded to Watt’s slight earlier this week by saying, “I've never complained about the trophy not being at my house and vice versa.”

Garrett's three sacks gave him 10 this season. He's the only player in the league with double-digit sacks the last seven years.

