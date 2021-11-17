Browns' Mayfield 'beat up', not practicing with Lions coming

After playing the Lions (0-8-1), they'll begin a unique three-week stretch in which they'll face Baltimore, get their bye, and play the Ravens (6-3) again with perhaps the AFC North on the line.

At this point, Mayfield plans to play again this week — he missed one game with the shoulder injury — but said he won't push things by practicing.

“There’s no reason to make things worse if I don’t need to,” he said. "I have plenty of time until Sunday, so we’ll see what happens.”

The injuries have played a role in Mayfield's inconsistency. He posted a 132.6 passer rating on Nov. 7 against the Bengals, but last week went just 11 for 21 for a career-low 73 yards before leaving with the knee injury.

He has just nine touchdown passes in nine games and acknowledged the injuries have affected his play.

“Yeah, there’s definitely a couple plays where I look back and say I should have used my feet here and there, but you have to adapt,” Mayfield said. “Nobody is going to feel bad for you. It’s not an excuse. You just have to find a way to make a play.”

NOTES: NFL sacks leader DE Myles Garrett is also missing practice because of an unspecified personal matter. ... WRs Jarvis Landry (knee) and Anthony Schwartz (concussion), CBs A.J. Green (concussion) and Troy Hill (neck) and DT Malik Jackson (knee) are not practicing as well.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks out of the medical tent after being examined during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Caption New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise (91) forces Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) to fumble during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne