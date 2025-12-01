Browns' Maliek Collins to miss rest of season with quad injury

The 10-year veteran defensive lineman sustained the non-contact injury during the third quarter. He was second on the team with 6 1/2 sacks along with 28 quarterback pressures.

Collins is also a key reason why All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett needs four sacks to break the NFL's single-season record of 22 1/2.

“When you lose a guy like Maliek, you don’t replace him. He’s made a big impact on this football team on the field and off. We have some older guys in there (the defensive line room), but we have a bunch of young guys in there. I think they’ve learned a lot from the professional that Maliek is and I think you have to carry that with you throughout.”

Collins' injury with 9:36 remaining in the third quarter also set off a fracas between some of the Browns defensive linemen and San Francisco wide receiver Jauan Jennings. Garrett and Shelby Harris said some of Jennings' comments after the play crossed the line.

Harris didn't hide his feelings about Jennings after Sunday's game.

“He says some things that you should not say to another man, ever,” Harris said. “But I don’t respect it because you say that, then run behind your O-line. That’s some real soft (stuff), and I want that known.

“I see exactly why they punched your (groin). I’m surprised nobody punched him in the jaw yet.”

It was the second straight game Jennings drew the ire of opposing defenses. Carolina safety Tre’von Moehrig was suspended one game without pay after punching Jennings during the fourth quarter of last Monday's game.

Moehrig said he punched Jennings because of continuing physical play after the whistle and trash-talking throughout the game. Jennings walked over to Moehrig after the game, shoved and punched him in the face before both players were separated.

Jennings was fined $12,172 by the league for the punch.

Garrett said he was trying to separate everybody and find out what the problem was, before Jennings started coming at him.

“He had a lot to say that was demeaning and disparaging toward some of our players. ... I mean, some guys just roll like that,” Garrett said. “I don’t feel like that belongs in the game. But, hey, if that works for him and them, then more power to him."

Stefanski didn't have any comments about what occurred, saying he was focused on Collins' injury and not what was happening elsewhere on the field.

