Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr. out against Raiders as Cleveland's O-line injuries and issues mount

With Wills out, Stefanski will again be forced to play at least one backup and maybe more. It was a similar situation last week, when the Browns (1-2) lost three offensive linemen to injuries in a 21-15 loss to the New York Giants.

Cleveland's had major protection problems up front as Deshaun Watson was sacked eight times last week and has been dropped a league-high 16 times in three games.

A first-round pick in 2020, Wills finally got back on the field following knee surgery and rehab only to hurt the same knee when he got rolled up on by a New York defensive player in the third quarter.

Wills didn't practice this week but had expressed optimism he could play. James Hudson III, who hurt his shoulder against the Giants, will likely take his spot against the Raiders.

Hudson had taken over at right tackle last week when Dawand Jones, who has been dealing with knee issues, was ineffective and benched at halftime.

Conklin was on the cusp of playing right or left tackle last week, but the two-time All-Pro suffered a hamstring injury in practice. He hasn't played since hurting his knee in last year's opener and undergoing reconstructive surgery.

If all that wasn't enough, the Browns placed right guard Wyatt Teller on injured reserve earlier this week. Teller sprained a knee ligament against New York and will miss at least four games.

Stefanski wanted to get through Friday's practice before committing to his starters on the line.

“I know we have options,” he said. "There’s things that we can do based on who’s available.”

As the injuries piled up last week, left guard Joel Bitonio moved to tackle, center Ethan Pocic slid to left guard, Nick Harris played center and rookie Zak Zinter replaced Teller. Zinter is expected to make his first NFL start Sunday.

Njoku sprained his ankle in the opener and missed the past two games, depriving Watson of one of his top playmakers. He returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday but isn’t ready to play just yet.

