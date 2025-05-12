Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will miss 2025 season after being placed on reserve/PUP list

He took a blow to the head and neck area while assisting on a tackle of Ravens running back Derrick Henry. Owusu-Koramoah was wearing a protective padded guardian cap over his helmet but appeared to be unconscious when he hit the ground.

Owusu-Koramoah was leading the Browns with 61 tackles and having his best season at the time when he was injured.

General manager Andrew Berry said Owusu-Koramoah has made progress toward recovery and that they expect him to be a part of the organization even though he will not be playing this upcoming season. Owusu-Koramoah has been with the team since the start of offseason workouts last month.

“We will not make any predictions on Jeremiah’s football future at this time, but we do note that he’s in good spirits and will continue to take the advice of the world-class medical experts who will continue to guide his progress and recovery,” Berry said in a statement.

Owusu-Koramoah thanked teammates and fans in a statement and said he is focused on his recovery.

“The body may rest, but the calling never sleeps,” he said. “I’ve given my heart to this game. I don’t know what’s next, but I’ll continue trusting my medical team, serving the community, and backing my brothers on the field.”

The Browns drafted UCLA's Carson Schwesinger in the second round in case Owusu-Koramoah could not return.

Owusu-Koramoah was drafted by the Browns in the second round in 2021 out of Notre Dame. He signed a three-year, $39 million contract extension last August.

He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2023. In 49 games, he has 308 tackles, eight sacks, three interceptions, 17 passes defensed, six forced fumbles and 40 tackles for loss.

