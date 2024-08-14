Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah gets 3-year, $39 million extension after Pro Bowl season

Owusu-Koramoah's deal runs through the 2027 season.

“Been a while negotiating, but man, it feels good,” he said before the Browns hosted the Minnesota Vikings for a joint practice. “Feels like I’m love, right? It feels like that I have an opportunity to respond to a lot of the different things that’s going on in my life.

“It feels good to be locked into a place and have the place to also respect you and give you honor as well.”

The Browns traded up in the draft to select the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Owusu-Koramoah. While undersized to play inside, he has exceptional speed, which allows him to play in space and be used in a variety of ways.

He showed nice flashes in his first two seasons before having a breakout in 2023 under first-year defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Owusu-Koramoah started 13 games and led the Browns' No. 1-ranked defense with 101 tackles.

He had 20 tackles for loss, first among NFL linebackers, and added two interceptions and 3 1/2 sacks.

In four seasons with the Browns, Owusu-Koramoah has started 33 games. He's recorded 247 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions.

