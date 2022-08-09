Browns' Jakeem Grant suffers Achilles injury in practice

The Browns signed him to a three-year contract worth up to $13.8 million in March.

Cleveland's return game didn't produce much last season and Grant was viewed as a major upgrade to the unit.

On Sunday, Grant said he wanted to be known as more than an elite returner.

“Absolutely. I always preach that I'm a receiver first before a returner," he said. "I'm going to continue to preach that message. I'm going to continue to work on that until I get that opportunity to have that breakout season.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL