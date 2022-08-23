Browns' hopes, plans on hold while Deshaun Watson suspended

Camp Development: York has been as advertised, and then some. The fourth-round pick from LSU has instilled confidence in teammates and coaches with his powerful right leg and ultra-confident personality. York will be counted on to be clutch in big spots and keep Cleveland's kicking game on par with the rest of the AFC North, which is loaded with quality kickers.

Fantasy Player To Watch: TE David Njoku could be primed for a huge season. With Brissett set to start while Watson serves his 11-game NFL suspension, Njoku could develop into an underneath target. The Browns didn't give Njoku a four-year, $57 million contract extension to watch him block.

FanDuel Says: Win Super Bowl: 30 to 1. Over/under wins: 8.5.

Expectations: Hard to predict. Watson isn't eligible until Week 13 after agreeing to a settlement with the league for alleged sexual misconduct. It's not what the Browns had in mind when they signed the three-time Pro Bowler to an historic contract in March. With a soft early schedule, Brissett, who has made 37 career starts, might be able to keep the Browns treading water until Watson's available. Injuries are the great unknown and starting center Nick Harris and Pro Bowl returner Jakeem Grant Sr. are already out for the season.

