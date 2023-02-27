Browns hire Bill Musgrave as offensive coaching assistant

On defense, Stefanski hired Ephraim Banda to coach the team's safeties. He's worked at the college level since 2011, most recently with Utah State.

Kevin Rogers, a senior offensive assistant since 2020 with Stefanski, has been moved into a senior assistant/special projects role.

Ashton Grant, an offensive quality control coach last season, is now an offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach. Grant began with the Browns in 2020 as a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow.

Callie Brownson, who was hired by Stefanski as his chief of staff three years ago, is now a full-time assistant wide receivers coach — one of only a handful of female assistants in the NFL.

Former run game coordinator Ben Bloom is the team's new defensive line coach, replacing Chris Kiffin, who went to Houston.

Brandon Lunch, who worked previously as an assistant defensive backs coach, will now coach Cleveland's cornerbacks.

Also, Riley Hecklinski is now a coordinator of coaching logistics after serving as a scouting assistant since 2020.

