Browns have Mayfield, Garrett available for Packers game

Mayfield wasn’t listed among the Browns players inactive for Saturday’s game. That comes one day after the Browns activated him from the reserve/COVID-19 list. He couldn’t be cleared officially until Saturday, when his 10-day quarantine expires.

Mayfield was among about a dozen Browns starters who didn’t play in a 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday because they were on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Browns are expected to be missing at least eight starters Saturday due to COVID-related complications.