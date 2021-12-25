Hamburger icon
Browns have Mayfield, Garrett available for Packers game

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off the field after his team defeated the Baltimore Ravens in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off the field after his team defeated the Baltimore Ravens in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Credit: David Richard

news
Updated 31 minutes ago
The Cleveland Browns will have quarterback Baker Mayfield and star pass rusher Myles Garrett available for their game Saturday afternoon at Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will have quarterback Baker Mayfield and star pass rusher Myles Garrett available for their game Saturday afternoon at Green Bay.

Mayfield wasn’t listed among the Browns players inactive for Saturday’s game. That comes one day after the Browns activated him from the reserve/COVID-19 list. He couldn’t be cleared officially until Saturday, when his 10-day quarantine expires.

Mayfield was among about a dozen Browns starters who didn’t play in a 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday because they were on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Browns are expected to be missing at least eight starters Saturday due to COVID-related complications.

But they will have Garrett available after he’d been listed as questionable due to a groin injury. Garrett has recorded a franchise-record 15 sacks this season.

The Browns’ list of inactive players include quarterbacks Nick Mullens and Kyle Lauletta, safety John Johnson III, linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. and wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley.

Green Bay’s inactive players are offensive tackles David Bakhtiari and Billy Turner as well as defensive lineman Kingsley Keke. The Packers also placed cornerbacks Kevin King and Shemar Jean-Charles on the reserve/COVID-19 list and elevated safety Innis Gaines from the practice squad for Saturday's game.

The Packers will have defensive tackle Kenny Clark back after he missed a 31-30 victory at Baltimore on Sunday because he was on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, top, is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, bottom, during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, top, is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, bottom, during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) runs in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) runs in for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates with fans after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield throws during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

