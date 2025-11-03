Browns give play-calling duties to Tommy Rees in hopes of reviving struggling offense

Stefanski had been calling plays, but said during the past three weeks that he was considering ceding those duties to Rees.

“Certainly, the bye week gives you an opportunity to look at everything and bottom line is we have to be better — we have to be better in a lot of facets on the offensive side, and I just felt like Tommy is somebody that I believe in,” Stefanski said. "Hired him here a couple years back because I really believe in Tommy as a coach, and he’s done everything that we’ve asked and I just feel like this is the right time for this.”

Rees is in his second season on the Browns staff. He was hired last year as a tight ends coach and pass game specialist before being promoted to offensive coordinator during the offseason.

The 33-year old Rees was the quarterbacks coach at his alma mater, Notre Dame, from 2017 though ‘19 before being promoted to offensive coordinator and QBs coach in 2020. He went to Alabama for the same positions in 2023 before coming to Cleveland after Nick Saban’s retirement.

Stefanski had called plays from the time he was hired in 2020 until midway through last season, when then-offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey took over. Stefanski then resumed calling plays for the first eight games of this season.

Rees will be tasked with trying to revive a Browns offense that is ranked next to last in total offense (263.5 yards per game), 28th in rushing (89.5 ypg), 29th in passing (174.0 ypg) and 30th in scoring (15.8 points per game).

Joe Flacco was benched and traded to Cincinnati after starting Cleveland’s first four games. Flacco had an NFL-low 60.3 passer rating, the league’s second-worst completion rate (58.1%), and six interceptions when the Browns gave Dillon Gabriel a chance.

Gabriel’s numbers haven’t been much better. He had the third-lowest passer rating (75.8) and the fourth-worst completion rate in October (59.4%). He has thrown for four touchdowns and has a pair of interceptions.

Stefanski added that Gabriel will remain the starter. Backup Shedeur Sanders did not practice on Monday and is still being hampered by back tightness.

“It’s never about one person. So, whether you’re talking about a player or a coach, it’s not about one person. But, obviously I think Tommy’s going to be himself, and that’s what I’m asking him to do," Stefanski said. "I’ll be there every step of the way to help him in any way I can, like you should with any play-caller. But, bottom line is he understands what we need to do, which is stay on the field and score some points.”

