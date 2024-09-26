Browns' Garrett pushing through several injuries, NFL's top DE determined to play against Vegas

Garrett was back at practice with the Browns on Thursday and the NFL's incumbent Defensive Player of the Year said he'll play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders despite dealing with injuries to both feet, an Achilles tendon and thigh — and maybe others.

“No excuses,” he said. “Just go out there and ball.”

Garrett barely made it through last week's loss to the New York Giants, and after seeing him struggle to even walk following the game, it appeared the star defensive end's season could be in jeopardy.

At the very least, he'd need time off to rest and recover.

But an MRI didn't reveal any structural damage, and given a green light, Garrett is doggedly determined to stay on the field. He appreciates that sitting a game or two might be beneficial, but he's not ready for any breaks.

“Maybe," he said when asked if extra rest would help. "But that’s what we have a bye week for. So until then, you’re not going to get enough of 95.”

The only player to record at least 14 sacks in each of the past three seasons, Garrett said he has been told he won't do any further harm by continuing to play. He'll sit out some practices if necessary to get extra treatment.

"I try to spend every moment preparing my body for the rigors of the season and sometimes some bumps and bruises like I have now,” he said. "An injured animal is the fiercest, so I’m going to be at my best.”

Garrett has two strip sacks in three games, and while he didn't record one against Giants quarterback Daniel Jones last week, the three-time All-Pro was consistently in New York's backfield causing havoc and creating opportunities for his teammates to make big plays.

He twice had to leave the field for attention in the sideline medical tent, and Garrett admitted he wasn't himself due to the injuries.

“I felt like I was limited,” he said. "But again, I won’t make any excuses for it. That’s just what it is right now. Everyone’s dealing with their own issues, whether physically or mentally. Mine happen to be very apparent.

“So we’re going to get them as right as they can and then I’ll be out there and playing at the best that I can.”

Garrett said his foot injuries are linked to corrective surgery he had as a youngster and “a lot of physical activity from many different sports that have led up to where I am.”

It's possible he'll need surgery at some point, but Garrett is only focused on the near future.

“We’re talking about one game at a time, so make it through this game, see how I feel next and then each one individually,” he said. “We make it to the bye week and then we evaluate, see where we are and we go from there.”

Garrett's not only an elite player, but also a football fan of the highest level. Last week, microphones recorded him congratulating Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers following a touchdown catch.

This week, Garrett will try to match — and in matching moves with Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, another of the league's elite edge rushers. Crosby, too, is dealing with an injury and missed some practice with an ankle sprain.

Garrett is a fan of Oakland's No. 98 with the non-stop motor.

“I like Max,” Garrett said. "There’s no me versus him. I’m sure people make it stat wise or make some graphics or edits that look like that, but I like his game. I like how he plays. He’s 100% every time he steps on the field.

“I don’t think he comes off the field. So stuff like that I admire from him. I continue to do what I do, watch him when he’s on the field, but when I go out there my mind’s on making it happen for my team and for my defense.”

NOTES: Browns TE David Njoku (sprained ankle) practiced for the first time in three weeks. Cleveland's offense could use a spark and Njoku could be just that. ... RB Jerome Ford (knee) also returned after missing one day. ... LT Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee), RT Jack Conklin (hamstring), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (hamstring) and LB Jordan Hicks (ribs, elbow) remained out. DT Dalvin Tomlinson didn't practice in what was likely a veteran's rest day.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP