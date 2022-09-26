Browns' Garrett in accident, injuries not life-threatening

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it responded to a rollover crash around 3 p.m. When troopers arrived, they found a gray Porsche 911 Turbo S on the right side of the road with rollover damage.

The crash is still under investigation, but the highway patrol said “impairment from alcohol/or drugs is not suspected.” Garrett and his passenger were wearing safety belts.

Several local media outlets posted photos of the extensively damaged sports car, which can reach speeds of 205 mph.

Garrett and his teammates returned to practice Monday at the team's facility in Berea, Ohio, following a long weekend after their home win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.

The 26-year-old Garrett was in the locker room following the morning workout.

It's not yet known if Garrett's playing status for Sunday's game in Atlanta will be altered by the accident.

Garrett needs just one sack to become the team's career leader. He was held to two assisted tackles in Thursday's win over the Steelers. He missed one practice last week with an unspecified neck issue.

One of the NFL's most dominant players, Garrett was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by Cleveland in 2017. He set a team single-season record with 16 sacks last season, and has recorded 61 1/2 sacks in 71 games.

