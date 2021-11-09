springfield-news-sun logo
Browns, G Teller agree to 4-year $56.8 million extension

FILE - Cleveland Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) looks to make a block during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the team through the 2025 season. He’s expected to sign the deal on Tuesday, Nov. 9. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)
FILE - Cleveland Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) looks to make a block during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Minneapolis. Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the team through the 2025 season. He’s expected to sign the deal on Tuesday, Nov. 9. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
12 minutes ago
Cleveland Browns right guard Wyatt Teller has agreed to a four-year, $56.8 million contract extension with the team through the 2025 season

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns right guard Wyatt Teller has agreed to a four-year, $56.8 million contract extension with the team through the 2025 season.

Teller has developed into one of the NFL’s best interior linemen during three seasons after coming over in a trade from Buffalo. The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder was scheduled to become a free agent after this season.

He’s expected to sign the deal, which includes $28 million guaranteed, on Tuesday.

Teller has consistently rated among the league's top blockers over the past two seasons. In Sunday's 41-16 win at Cincinnati, he delivered a key block — leaving his feet to deliver the blow — that s prung Nick Chubb on a 70-yard touchdown run.

Teller was a second-team All-Pro Selection in 2020. He was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round in 2018 out of Virginia Tech.

