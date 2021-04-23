Browns exercise QB Baker Mayfield's 5-year option

The team had until May 3 to exercise the option, which means Mayfield, who was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018, is under contract for 2021 and 2022 — and those deals are guaranteed.

The Browns may soon discuss a long-term extension with Mayfield, who has shown major growth on and off the field during his three seasons with Cleveland, easing concerns last year about whether he was their long-term solution at QB.