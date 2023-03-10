BreakingNews
Browns enter free agency looking for defensive help, wideout

news
27 minutes ago
The Browns are expected to shop in the defensive aisle in free agency

CLEVELAND BROWNS (7-10)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QB Jacoby Brissett, RB D’Ernest Johnson, RB Kareem Hunt, C Ethan Pocic, OT Chris Hubbard, TE Pharaoh Brown, TE Jesse James, S John Johnson III, DE Jadeveon Clowney, DE Chase Winovich, DT Taven Bryan, LB Antony Walker Jr., LB Deion Jones, LB Sione Takitaki, LB Jordan Kunaszyk, CB Greedy Williams, S Ronnie Harrison.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: OL Michael Dunn, DE Chris Odom.

NEEDS: A stunning regression by the Browns defense was the biggest factor in Cleveland missing the playoffs for the second year in a row. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods was fired and replaced by Jim Schwartz, who won a Super Bowl running Philadelphia's defense a few years ago. Schwartz likes to pressure quarterbacks, but the Browns biggest defensive need is an inside run-stopping tackle to pair alongside All-Pro end Myles Garrett. Safety is another priority following Johnson's release. The Browns need a speedy wide receiver to complement No. 1 target Amari Cooper and stretch defenses. Before free agency, the Browns must restructure QB Deshaun Watson’s massive, $230 million contract to create some salary cap space. They also gave up three first-round draft picks in the trade to acquire Watson, putting a greater importance on free agency.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $14 million over.

___

AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

