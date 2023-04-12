X

Browns DT Winfrey arrested on misdemeanor assault charge

By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
48 minutes ago
Cleveland Browns second-year defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey has been arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor assault charge for allegedly causing bodily harm to a woman he was dating

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns second-year defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor assault charge earlier this week for allegedly causing bodily harm to a woman he was dating.

According to Harris County court records, Winfrey was arrested at 7 p.m. Monday and charged with one count of assault. He was freed on $1,000 bond and told not to have contact with the complainant.

A Browns spokesman said the team “was aware of the situation and gathering more information.”

A fourth-round draft pick by Cleveland in 2022, Winfrey was disciplined at least twice by the team last season for immature behavior. He played in 13 games, recording 22 tackles.

