Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith injures left knee in practice, driven off field in obvious pain

Smith, who had 5 1/2 sacks last season — his first in Cleveland — appeared to get hurt during a red zone drill. As quarterback Deshaun Watson was scrambling, Smith got caught up in traffic while being blocked along the offensive line.

He left the field and grabbed his left knee while being examined by an athletic trainer. The 31-year-old Smith was hunched over and in obvious pain while sitting in the front passenger seat of the cart as he was taken to the training facility.

The Browns said Smith sustained a bruised knee and will be re-evaluated on Tuesday. Coach Kevin Stefanski spoke before the workout and was not available to comment on Smith's injury.

Smith had a major impact in 2023 after coming over in a trade with Minnesota.

Playing on the opposite side from Myles Garrett, Smith drew double teams that caused problems up front as Cleveland's defense finished ranked first overall before a rough playoff performance against Houston.

On Sunday, Smith bemoaned missing several sack opportunities while playing opposite Garrett, the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year.

"This was something that I was talking to Myles about, last year I missed a lot of sacks,” he said. “I had a lot of opportunity to make sacks and I didn’t take that extra step, but this year for sure, I’m working on that to get better.

“I for sure want double-digit sacks, but it’s a team sport, so I just want the whole D-line and the whole defense and the whole team to be great. So it’s not all about me, but hopefully we can get double-digit sacks this year."

A three-time Pro Bowler, Smith has 60 career sacks in nine seasons with Baltimore, Green Bay, Minnesota and Cleveland. He signed a two-year, $23 million contract in March.

Shortly before Smith got hurt, defensive end Sam Kamara left with an unspecified injury. He was escorted back to the facility by a trainer.

Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore remains sidelined with a concussion sustained last week while the team was in West Virginia. Running back D'Onta Foreman had to be airlifted to a hospital in Virginia last week but has returned to the team.

Also, linebacker Jordan Hicks didn't practice after getting hurt on Sunday. With Hicks out, the Browns are missing their top three linebackers — Hicks, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Tony Fields II.

The Browns are still missing starting cornerback Greg Newsome II (hamstring) and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (knee), who both underwent surgeries before camp and may not be back for the season opener.

