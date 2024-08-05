Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith injured during practice, driven off field in obvious pain

The Browns did not have immediate word on Smith, who was acquired last year in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings.

Smith had a major impact in 2023 for Cleveland's defense, which finished ranked first overall before a rough playoff performance against Houston. On Sunday, Smith bemoaned missing several sack opportunities while playing opposite Myles Garrett, the reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year.

Smith has 60 career sacks in nine seasons with Baltimore, Green Bay, Minnesota and Cleveland.

Shortly before Smith got hurt, defensive end Sam Kamara left with an unspecified injury. He was escorted back to the facility by a trainer.

Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore remains sidelined with a concussion sustained last week while the team was in West Virginia.

Also, linebacker Jordan Hicks didn't practice after getting hurt on Sunday. With Hicks out, the Browns are missing their top three linebackers — Hicks, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Tony Fields II.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl