Browns DE Alex Wright having season-ending triceps surgery. Loss a blow to Cleveland's D-line depth

The 24-year-old said on Instagram that he initially strained his triceps during a joint practice against the Minnesota Vikings in August. He had an MRI following the Week 2 win against Jacksonville, but was still dealing with pain.

“Somehow it became Freak (sic) accident because I didn't even use my right arm on the play,” Wright wrote.

Wright said a recent MRI revealed a partial tear that requires surgery.

“Anybody who knows me know I love football to death but (No.) 91 is going to be alright for sure,” he said. “Everything happens for a reason.”

The loss of Wright is a significant blow to Cleveland's defensive line depth.

A third-round pick in 2022 from Alabama-Birmingham, Wright has just one sack this season, but it was a big one. He dropped Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the end zone for a safety in the fourth quarter to help seal the Browns' only win on Sept. 15.

