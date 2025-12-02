Browns coach Stefanski still isn't ready to announce Sanders as his starting QB for rest of season

Sanders has accomplished something none of the other 14 Cleveland quarterbacks did in their first two rookie starts, going back to 1957 — have a passer rating above 85 in each start.

“I’m just dealing with our football team week to week, but I’m pleased with his progress,” Stefanski said about Sanders on Monday. “He wants to continue to get better and better, and that’s the right attitude to have, and that’s why we’ll continue to work.”

Sanders continues to say that the biggest area he is trying to improve is building comfort and trust with the first-unit offense. He has had only two weeks of practice with the group after not getting any first-team snaps during training camp or after becoming Dillon Gabriel’s backup after Joe Flacco was traded to Cincinnati on Oct. 7.

Stefanski has taken plenty of criticism for not trying to find even an occasional snap for Sanders with the starters until he had to.

“As players and teammates, we have to be able to gel and be comfortable with each other in every situation,” Sanders said. “That takes time and work to develop the right chemistry and be on the same page.”

Sanders looked to build rapport with receiver Jerry Jeudy, who finished with three catches for 26 yards on Sunday.

Jeudy, who has 35 receptions for 421 yards and a touchdown through 12 games, was seen during the CBS broadcast having a heated exchange with Sanders on the Browns sideline in the second half. The discussion appeared to center on miscommunication about specific routes and plays.

“You have plays that you see things, and you want to talk through it, but those come up every single game, truly,” Stefanski said of the disagreement. “And sometimes it can be two offensive linemen who saw a play a little bit differently, and you’ve got to look at the tape and get on the same page. So that’s all it is.”

Despite the lack of practice, Sanders already has three of the Browns’ four longest pass plays this season. The 66-yard TD to Dylan Sampson against the Raiders last week was on a receiver screen, but the 34-yard touchdown to Harold Fannin came on a nicely thrown ball toward the left sideline. Fannin caught the ball at the San Francisco 9 and then outmuscled two defenders to reach the end zone.

Sanders is 3 of 8 on passes of 21-plus air yards; Gabriel was 2 of 10 in six starts.

With the Browns still managing the effects of the Deshaun Watson trade, starting Sanders for the remainder of the season will give the team essential insight into his abilities before entering an uncertain offseason.

Cleveland will have two picks in the first round of next year’s draft. If the season ended after this week, it would have the fifth and 26th picks.

What’s working

The defense continues to play at a high level. San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey, who came in leading the league in scrimmage yards, was held to his second-lowest total of the season at 74 yards (53 rushing, 21 receiving).

What needs help

Fourth down play-calling. The Browns were 0-for-4 going for it on fourth down, with the two fourth-and-1 failures looming large. Judkins was stopped for a 1-yard loss at the Niners 21 in the first quarter when Cleveland was in field-goal range. Fannin then had a bobbled snap and fumbled at the Browns 32 on a play that was rushed because the play clock was winding down and some on the offensive line were out of position.

Special teams, especially the punt teams, continue to be an issue. Gage Larvadain fumbled three punt returns, including his fumbled punt at the Cleveland 18 that the Niners converted into a touchdown. Skyy Moore’s 66-yard return to the Browns 16 also set up San Francisco’s first TD.

Stock up

RB Quinshon Judkins had 91 rushing yards, his third 90-yard game this season, plus three catches for 18 yards. He now has 758 rushing yards, fifth most by a Browns rookie in a season.

Stock down

Safety Ronnie Hickman allowed four receptions for 82 yards, including a 33-yard catch by George Kittle at the Browns 7-yard line that set up Matt Gay’s 25-yard field goal to give the 49ers a 10-8 halftime lead.

Injuries

Stefanski announced DT Maliek Collins will undergo season-ending surgery on his quad. Guard Wyatt Teller will miss Sunday’s game against Tennessee because of a calf injury. OT Jack Conklin (concussion) and RB Dylan Sampson (calf) will be evaluated as the week progresses.

Key number

6: Consecutive games that Myles Garrett has had a sack, tied for the longest streak of his career (2020 and ’21). He has 15 of his league-high 19 sacks during the current run.

What’s next

Cleveland hosts Tennessee (1-11), which has dropped seven straight. The Browns have won their past two meetings against the Titans.

