Browns coach insists QB Deshaun Watson still gives team 'best chance to win' while losses stack up

Once again on Sunday, besieged QB Deshaun Watson and the offense spent the afternoon on different pages of the playbook while committing costly penalties in a futile search for both an identity and the end zone.

The Browns haven't scored 20 points in a game or reached 300 yards — the only NFL team with either distinction.

Cleveland managed just three field goals and a special-teams touchdown in its fourth straight loss, 20-16 to the Philadelphia Eagles, whose fans booed as they struggled to put away the Browns (1-5).

The Browns found the end zone on Rodney McLeod's scoop-and-score after another superhuman effort by Myles Garrett, who leaped over two Eagles linemen to block a field goal.

McLeod is tied for the team lead with two TDs. He's a safety. That's a problem.

So is the quarterback. Watson has yet to throw for 200 yards in a 2024 game, and the only thing that indicates he's a franchise QB is his $230 million contract, a signing that looks like a bigger mistake by Cleveland every day.

Following the game, coach Kevin Stefanski quickly dismissed any speculation about whether he'll bench Watson this week.

Stefanski doubled down during a Zoom call Monday, saying he still believes Watson is the right choice.

“I think Deshaun gives us the best chance to win, continues to give us the best chance to win," he said. “We need to play really good offensive football at his position and really at every position to be successful on Sunday.”

While Stefanski's loyalty is admirable, his credibility has taken a beating by sticking with Watson.

By every measurable statistic, Watson is either at or near the bottom in league rankings. He's not passing the eye test either as he clearly isn't seeing the field on the plays when he's not scrambling or being sacked.

In fairness, he went 11 of 12 for 122 yards in the second half at Philadelphia but couldn't deliver a game-changing play or score.

Stefanski's resistance to sit Watson for backup Jameis Winston has spawned theories that the QB is being forced on him by owner Jimmy Haslam.

The two-time AP Coach of the Year swears he's calling the shots.

“We have a good dialogue with myself, (GM) Andrew (Berry), ownership, about all things that have to do with this team,” he said. “They’ve been nothing but supportive, and any decision when it comes to football is my decision.”

A year ago, injuries forced Stefanski to start five quarterbacks and he made the playoffs without Watson.

It appears time to try that again.

Before it's too late.

What's working

While their passing game remains disconnected, the Browns found a little traction on the ground and finished with 100 yards rushing.

That's nothing special, but injuries across Cleveland's offensive line have made even the smallest gains noteworthy.

What needs help

Sacks and pre-snap penalties remain among Cleveland's biggest problems.

Watson was dropped five times, pushing the team's league-leading total to 31.

The Browns continue to make mistakes at the worst possible time. Down 20-14, they had two false starts inside Philadelphia's 10-yard line late in the fourth quarter. The infractions backed them up and forced Stefanski to send out the field goal unit rather than go for it on fourth-and-goal at the 13 with less than four minutes left.

Stock up

Nick Chubb, ladies and gentlemen.

All signs point to the star running back returning this week after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 last year. It remains to be seen how effective Chubb will be, but just the sight of No. 24 on the field should provide an emotional lift for the Browns and their fans.

Stock down

Struggling rookie guard Zak Zinter got benched in favor of Michael Dunn, but then had to come in when center Nick Harris broke his leg. Dunn moved to center and worked with Watson for the first time.

A second-round pick from Michigan, Zinter played better than a week ago while filling in for the injured Wyatt Teller. But he was flagged for one of the two false starts as the Browns were driving for a potential tying TD.

Injuries

The injury to Harris is a double blow since he was playing for starter Ethan Pocic, who sat out with a knee injury. ... Stefanski said RB Jerome Ford (hamstring) is “week to week.” ... S Grant Delpit remains in concussion protocol.

Key numbers

1 — Touchdown in the last 29 possessions for Cleveland's immobile offense.

What's next

Back from three weeks on the road, the Browns could be playing in a half-filled stadium on Sunday when they host Cincinnati (2-4). It's possible the “We want Jameis!” chants could start before the opening kickoff.

